Burglary attempt at Urangan thwarted by dogs

DOGS have thwarted an alleged attempted burglary at an Urangan address, after an unknown number of offenders attempted to gain entry.

Police allege the offenders attempted to gain entry to a Lillee Crt address around 1.30am on Saturday by prying open a door to the house.

The offenders were allegedly disturbed by the owner's dogs. They then fled after being discovered by the owners.

Nothing was taken from the property.

Police investigations continue and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.