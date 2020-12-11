Menu
The Scarness Foodworks.
“Burn the store to the ground,” shop attack lands man in court

Stuart Fast
11th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
A MAN threatened to burn a store to the ground, after assaulting two staff members at the Scarness Foodworks.

Adrian Robinson appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court via video link, pleading guilty to the charges of wilful damage, stealing and two counts of serious assault.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court on October 25, Mr Robinson went to the Foodworks store at Scarness intoxicated and assaulted staff members David and Angela Baker.

He was previously banned from the store for being abusive.

Constable Edwards told the court Mr Robinson was told to leave the store and “its at this time this time he overreached and grabbed one of Mr Baker’s wrists and began to squeeze and pull on it”..

“Mr Baker pulled his hand away and continuously asked Mr Robinson to leave. He’s picked up confectionary items near the register and started throwing them at Mr Baker, hitting him in the jaw and neck area.”

Mr Robinson then walked around the register, pushing his face against the Mr Baker while verbally abusing him.

When Ms Baker member attempted to call police, Mr Robinson shoulder charged her twice.

He then repeatedly headbutted Mr Baker, while the alarm was raised.

“He’s proceeded to pick up a number of confectionary items and has thrown them at Mr Baker, he’s then picked up large box of chocolates and walked out of the store. He was then seen throwing them in an adjacent car park.”

“Mr Robinson said this is only the beginning, I’ll be back and I’m going to burn the shop to the ground.”

Constable Edwards said being intoxicated was no excuse for his actions and labled them, “over the top.”

Duty Lawyer Warren Hunter said Mr Robinson had a problem with alcohol, and a period of imprisonment was appropriate.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the experience was “quite terrifying for the victims.”

He accepted Mr Robinson’s pleas of guilty and sentenced him to five months in prison for assaulting Mrs Baker, seven months in prison for assaulting Mr Baker.

Both sentences were wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.

He was convicted but not further punished for the wilful damage and stealing offences.

