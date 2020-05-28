Burnett ‘growing operation’ uncovered in police sting

A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File

A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File

A MUNDUBBERA couple have found themselves in hot water after a marijuana-growing operation was allegedly discovered in their home.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police executed a search warrant at a property in Mundubbera on Tuesday, May 26.

Read more

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

Drink-driving and drugs on country cops' radar

"Police located three marijuana plants nearly 25cm tall, 12g of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil," Sergeant Clarke said.

"A 54-year-old Mundubbera man has been charged with drug offences, is set to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

A 52-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a drug-diversion order.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.