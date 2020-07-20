Burning bush for first time in decades to combat fire threat

The Aldershot Rural Fire Brigade carried out a controlled burn at Peridge Rd at Dundathu on the weekend.

The Aldershot Rural Fire Brigade carried out a controlled burn at Peridge Rd at Dundathu on the weekend.

FOR the first time in decades, hundreds of hectares of bush is being burned to try and prevent the kind of monster fires which devastated the country last year.

These controlled burns were carried out across the Fraser Coast over the weekend.

The largest in scale covered 82 hectares of scrub and bushland of Peridge Rd in Dundathu.

Craig Smith from Aldershot Rural Fire Brigade said the burn would put a block between Aldershot and Saltwater Creek Rd.

Five crews were at the scene completing the work last night.

Mr Smith said an average fuel load of 18 tonnes per acre was burnt on the weekend.

He said without it, an out-of-control fire in the summer could burn all the way through to Aldershot and threaten homes in the small township.

More hazard reduction burns are set to be conducted across the region in coming weeks.

Another burn will be carried out by the Aldershot crews in about four weeks.

It will be north of the town, encompassing about 265 acres.

A fire was reported on Fraser Island on Sunday.

Burns are being carried out on the island between June 12 and September 29, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

Not all fires on the weekend were controlled burns.

One fire broke out on Nikenbah Rd on Saturday.

There were also fires at Mungar, Gundiah, Talegalla Weir and Bauple Forestry.

No homes were threatened.