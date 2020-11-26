BURNOUT BARRIER: Popular car event could go up in smoke

BURNOUT events at the Maryborough Speedway could soon be a thing of the past after the council voted to enforce pollution rules.

This relates to thick smoke created on the track and complained about by nearby residents.

While the decision doesn't technically mean the council has banned burnout events, it does mean it will now officially warn Speedway organisers about their responsibilities under the Environment Protection Act 1994 and will take "any enforcement action necessary" to ensure compliance.

The subsequent policing of this is likely to prove prohibitive.

It comes after a petition calling for a stop to Speedway burnouts at the Tinana track was submitted to the council.

Pretty In Pink. Bob Jane T-Mart Burnout Masters Rd 1 at Maryborough Speedway, as part of the Maryborough Auto Extravaganza. Matthew McInerney

The Chronicle understands the majority of complaints came from residents at the neighbouring RV Homebase which was built next to the already established Speedway - a reality which was flagged when the project was first floated.

Along with directing the CEO to inform the club its burnouts must comply with the act, that the council would take enforcement action to ensure it did and to inform the chief petitioner and RV Homebase management of its response, the motion, moved by Councillor Paul Truscott, also included a direction for the CEO to "work with the Maryborough Sporting Car Club Ltd and Wide Bay Motor Complex to collaboratively explore alternate locations to conduct burnout events, where nearby residents would not be impacted".

He hoped the council working with burnout organisers and the people behind the WBMC, could mean the events were hosted "far away" where they should not have an impact on residents.

Cr Truscott told the meeting it was a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation but the council was simply enforcing the law and he fully supported that.

Cr Phil Truscott, who seconded the motion, said while "I quite enjoy" the events which brought people to the area, "toxic fumes" were impacting local residents.

Fraser Coast George Seymour went as far to say "clean air is a human right" and the EPA act was a "very important piece of legislation".

He said while the speedway had a long history in the region and he encouraged people to attend the major event racing event which is running in place of the Covid cancelled sprint cars World Series on January 5, the burnouts were a "fairly new" event.

Cr Denis Chapman said he knew there would be people who would say the RV park came after the speedway but "smoke that goes up in the air has to come down" and it was coming down on residents' homes, water tanks and other facilities which he didn't feel was fair.

He said he had watched these events and couldn't "see the thrill in it" and "there must be better things to do that sitting in there and burning your wheels".

Cr Daniel Sanderson expressed concern about the motion saying "I strongly believe the community wants these burnouts to stay where they are".

He said the events only took place twice a year and while he understood the community nearby was affected, he believed the situation could be managed and he hoped the events would stay at the Speedway.

It didn't stop him however from supporting the motion which was carried unanimously.