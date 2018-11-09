Menu
LET 'ER RIP: Alex Thompson in action at a previous burnouts event at Maryborough Speedway.
Motor Sports

Burnout drivers set to light up Maryborough Speedway

Matthew McInerney
by
9th Nov 2018 9:00 PM

MOTORSPORT: If you like the roar of an untamed engine, the smell of burning rubber and plenty of smoke, there will be no better place to be than Maryborough Speedway today.

The regular drivers are off the track as the club hosts one of its premier burnouts events. More than 35 drivers have nominated for the event, which will include categories for pros, six cylinders, V8s and ladies.

Entry is $20 for adults, $15 for pensioners and students under 15, while children under 12 and accompanied by an adult are free.

Family passes are $55.

Gates open at 10am with burnouts from 1pm.

The next Maryborough Speedway meet will be on November 24, when V8 Dirt Modifieds battle for the title of King of the Ring, supported by junior, production and modified sedans.

