Sport BURNOUT VIDEO - Action from the Trent Walters Memorial by BRENDAN BOWERS BRENDAN BOWERS Full Profile Login to follow 7th Jul 2019 1:00 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Check out some of the action from the Trent Walters Memorial 'Burn Out' below. Photo gallery will be go on-line tonight or grab a copy of Monday's Fraser Coast Chronicle. More Stories premium_icon Pursuing her Olympic dream for Maryborough's Kellie Davies More Stories premium_icon Pursuing her Olympic dream for Maryborough's Kellie Davies 0