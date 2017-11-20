Burnt beauty queen cuts deal on ice charge

Felicia D’Jamirze before and after the grenade explosion that burnt her face.

A BEAUTY queen and law student whose face was burnt when a police flash grenade exploded during a drug raid has pleaded guilty to supplying ice, in a deal with prosecutors.

Felicia D'Jamirze, 30, who was Miss Global Australia in 2014 and Miss International Australia in 2013, pleaded guilty this month in Brisbane Supreme Court to supplying ice after her lawyer, Chris Ford, negotiated with prosecutors to drop a charge of producing ice.

She was initially charged with trafficking ice between November 2015 and February 2016 and with production of the drug, but the trafficking charge was dropped last December.

Felicia D'Jamirze, pictured her during her modelling days, was seriously burned during a police raid.

Mr Ford told The Courier-Mail that Ms D'Jamirze had "gone from facing a charge that carries a life sentence" (trafficking) to a much less serious charge. "Her involvement is at the lowest scale," he said.

Ms D'Jamirze spent several weeks in hospital after a police grenade burnt her face during the raid of her boyfriend's acreage home in Susan River, near Hervey Bay, on February 9 last year.

During her recovery in a Sydney hospital, Ms D'Jamirze appeared on A Current Affair, on which she told viewers: "I could feel that this side of my face was burning. I thought I was on fire.

"I felt like my hair was on fire, and I was scared that another one was going to hit me, and I was screaming out, 'Please stop, I'm hurt'."

Her boyfriend, Dean Grant O'Donnell, 37, who was the main target of the police operation, has been charged with ice trafficking after 2kg of the drug, a "pump-action shotgun" and a handgun and silencer were allegedly found on land adjoining his property.

Felicia Djamirze suffered serious injuries during the police raid.

Mr Ford said that while Ms D'Jamirze had pleaded guilty to the charge of supplying the drug, "she didn't actually physically supply anything to anybody".

"Her boyfriend asked her to test some scales for him. She tested them using sugar-replacement powder, and later she washed the scales and put them away," Mr Ford said.

Police cameras hidden in the home also allegedly captured Ms D'Jamirze snorting a white substance, possibly cocaine, but she was not charged with any offences related to cocaine.

She went to face trial on October 30 in Maryborough but it did not proceed after Mr Ford and prosecutors entered discussions over a plea deal.

Ms D'Jamirze will appear in court on December 11 in Brisbane for sentencing.