BURQA STUNT: Pauline is 'entitled' to Islam stance

HER OPINION: Bay One Nation candidate said Pauline Hanson (pictured) was entitled to do what she wanted after her burqa stunt in parliament on Thursday.

AS PAULINE Hanson's decision to enter the Senate wearing a full burqa attracted the desired headlines yesterday, her Hervey Bay candidate stood by her.

Laughing off the potential of pulling a similar stunt, Mr Huxham said Ms Hanson was entitled to do what she wanted to "make a point” about Islam.

Ms Hanson, a noted critic of the religion, reportedly identified herself to security before entering the Canberra chamber cloaked in black.

The party leader was calling for a ban on full face coverings in public places, later giving a speech to parliament on the issue.

She drew criticism from both sides, including Labor senator Sam Dastyari and Attorney General George Brandis.

But Mr Huxham shrugged off criticism which suggested the stunt was offensive.

"She's entitled to do what she wants, I can't see anything wrong with it,” Mr Huxham said.

"These days, people are too quick to get offended.

"Just because someone is offended, doesn't mean they're right.”

Mr Huxham said his party leader was one of the few people who "lived in the real world” when it came to politics.

He said a lot of other politicians "don't live in the real world.”

The stunt comes days after the Trump administration listed One Nation as a "threat to religious freedom” in a report by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

When asked about the report, Mr Huxham said he supported any religious freedom if it was "compatible with our way of life.”

"It's just my opinion, I support religious freedom,” he said.

"But it's not a state issue; as a state candidate I'm focussed on issues like getting electricity prices down and creating employment.”

Mr Huxham previously voiced support for Ms Hanson's calls for a ban on the burqa earlier this year, saying "the safety and security of the Australian and Queensland people” was important.