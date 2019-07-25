Burrum Heads Bowls Club bucking trend to expand success

Life members Neil Mitchell, left, Melda Kenyon, Elaine Thompson, Silvia Redmond and John Redmond cut the cake at the bowls club's birthday celebrations..

Life members Neil Mitchell, left, Melda Kenyon, Elaine Thompson, Silvia Redmond and John Redmond cut the cake at the bowls club's birthday celebrations.. Cody Fox

BOWLS: From humble beginnings in a one-room club- house on a donated parcel, the Burrum Heads Bowls Club has grown to be an integral part of the community.

The first meeting of interested parties was called on August 24, 1977 to discuss the possibility of starting up a bowls club.

A January 1978 meeting agreed on the name Burrum Heads Bowls Club being adopted and during May that year construction began on the greens, transforming the block of land donated by brothers Roy and Ken Johnson.

The official opening date was July 29, 1979 and by September the club had 69 members.

Despite the current trends of bowls clubs closing down in metropolitan centres, the Burrum Heads Bowls Club has grown from strength to strength over the last 40 years.

To celebrate its storied past, the club held a 40th anniversary party last Saturday, attended by both local and visiting bowlers for the day.

Present to help commemorate the occasion were life members Neil Mitchell, Melda Kenyon, Elaine Thompson, Silvia Redmond and John Redmond, as well as Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour.

Bowlers from Doon Villa Bowls Club, Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club, Maryborough Bowls Club, Hervey Bay Bowls Club, Pialbla Bowls Club, Urangan Bowls Club, Burgowan Bowling Club and Wide Bay Ladies District Association all came to the bowls club's birthday party.

Chairman of the club's management committee Rod Beasley said about 120 lawn bowlers attended and in the afternoon the social club members came along to help with the celebrations.

"We are thriving and bucking the trend in a time when bowls clubs are closing down and this is a community club for everyone to join in,” Beasley said.

"It's important to respect the work past committees have done and that we are custodians to keep the bowls club going.”