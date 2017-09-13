29°
BURRUM HEADS FIRE: Blaze is under control

Burrum Heads fire.
Burrum Heads fire. Keely Blenheim
Inge Hansen
by

THE Burrum Heads bushfire is now under control.

Rural Fire Service crews will remain on scene throughout the day to ensure the fire remains contained contained.

The bushfire broke out on Burrum Heads Road on Monday about 2pm.

