28°
News

Burrum Heads fire warning cancelled

Monitoring of the Burrum Heads fire site continues - Ian Beattie Training and Support Officer Queensland Rural Fire Service Maryborough.
Monitoring of the Burrum Heads fire site continues - Ian Beattie Training and Support Officer Queensland Rural Fire Service Maryborough. Valerie Horton
Inge Hansen
by

THE bushfire warning for Burrum Heads has been cancelled.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will continue to monitor the fire which broke out on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Pialba Burrum Heads Road and Burrum Heads Road, Burrum Heads.

BURRUM BLAZE: 'It was really scary when it hit 4.30pm'

There is no current threat to property however nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are encouraged to close their windows and doors and to keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Topics:  burrum heads bushfire queensland fire and emergency service queensland rural fire brigade

Fraser Coast Chronicle
The worst homophobia I've experienced is breaking me

The worst homophobia I've experienced is breaking me

OPINION: The attacks of the past few weeks are the worst displays of homophobia journalist SHERELE MOODY has endured since coming out as gay 27 years ago.

OPINION: Derryn Hinch made right decision to name child sex offenders

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Name them, as long as victims can't be identified.

Love Kmart? Here's the huge problem you might not see

KMART is famous for sending fans of the store into a frenzy — and it’s easy to see...

Flu hits more than 155,000 Australians as it 'mutates'

It is thought to be the worst flu season in 15 years.

Local Partners