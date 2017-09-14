Burrum Heads fire warning cancelled

Monitoring of the Burrum Heads fire site continues - Ian Beattie Training and Support Officer Queensland Rural Fire Service Maryborough.

Monitoring of the Burrum Heads fire site continues - Ian Beattie Training and Support Officer Queensland Rural Fire Service Maryborough. Valerie Horton

THE bushfire warning for Burrum Heads has been cancelled.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will continue to monitor the fire which broke out on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Pialba Burrum Heads Road and Burrum Heads Road, Burrum Heads.

BURRUM BLAZE: 'It was really scary when it hit 4.30pm'

There is no current threat to property however nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are encouraged to close their windows and doors and to keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.