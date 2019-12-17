Menu
HAIR RAISING APPEAL: Burrum Heads Felicia Page gave long locks of hair the chop to help raise money for the Hair With Heart - Variety The Children's Charity.
Burrum Heads girl giving cancer the chop with charity

Glen Porteous
17th Dec 2019 9:57 AM
FOURTEEN-year-old Felicia Page wanted to give less fortunate children a gift from the heart for Christmas and set about making a hair-raising appeal for them.

Felicia recently had eight mousy brown braids of her hair cut off so they can be used for Hair With Heart – Variety Children’s Charity wigs.

There were some strict guidelines for the hair cutting and Felicia stepped up to the challenge.

“I was a bit nervous at first about getting my hair cut but it felt good to do it afterwards,” Felicia said.

“There were eight plaits and they have to be a minimum length of 30 centimetres and mine were around 40 centimetres.”

The process took about an hour all up to do and Felicia was proud of she had achieved.

The hair will be given to Hair With Heart and made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to long term medical conditions.

The purchase of a wig is expensive and can cost up to $6000 and last one or two years.

“This will help children with cancer and it’s a great feeling to be able to help them any way I can,” she said.

Her hair is now at shoulder length in a layered bob.

The Saint Marys College student has been actively fundraising as well and its not too late donate and support a worthy cause.

“My fundraising will continue until December 31 and I am very thankful and grateful to everyone for their support,” she said.

For more information or to donate go to hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/angie

