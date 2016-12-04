Burrum Heads predicted to evolve over next five years

INVESTING and living on the Fraser Coast never looked more lucrative.

The region's tourism industry is set for an exciting revamp when ex-HMAS Tobruk becomes a shipwreck off the coast of Burrum Heads.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it's not just the areas that will serve as take-off points for the dive that will feel an effect.

"It's going to be a great economic driver for the whole of Fraser Coast," she said.

"The dive site will give people just another reason to spend another night here.

"Burrum Heads may be its closest take off point to the dive site from our area, but to get there, people will need to pass our other towns."

With many diving sites located south and north of the Fraser Coast, the military ship will hopefully fill the gap in-between locations and encourage divers to continue driving north.

"I think the big changes will be happening over the next 4-5 years," Ms Holebrook said.

Winter is considered to be the best time to go diving during the year because water is clearer then.

This falls in alignment with the whale season, which is on annually July-October.

There are very few dive operators located on the Fraser Coast now.

Popular dive sites at present include Roy Rufus Artificial Reef and Moon Ledge.

Other developments have also been happening in Burrum Heads, including the rebranded Australian Adventure Park.

The park's manager has expressed the desire to make Burrum Heads the centre of the region with many events being planned to take place at the park site in the near future.