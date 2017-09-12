Burrum Heads resident says flames 50ft in air

DRIVING down Burrum Heads Road near Gillies Road on Monday afternoon, Milton Baker was met with a sight which has been burned into his memory.

"We (drove) around the corner and on the side of the whole road were flames 50 feet in the air just roaring," he said.

"I said to my wife 'oh that's a good fire'."

Mr Baker was one of many residents who were told to evacuate their homes after a fire erupted on Burrum Heads Road about 2pm Monday.

This afternoon he was told, once again, he may have to evacuate his home after the fire, which had been contained on Monday night, began to spiral out of control.

Milton Baker said he was told he had to evacuate when the blaze got out of control on Monday afternoon.

Water Bombers were ordered to attend the scene to help urban and rural fire crews and the SES.

"If it weren't for these helicopters the house would be gone," Mr Baker said.

At 12.30pm Tuesday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) upgraded their warning to a "prepare to leave" status.

The status has since been downgraded but residents were urged to remain vigilant and have plans in place.

QFES acting station officer, Bevan McPherson, said with wind travelling in a northerly direction, fire spotting caused the blaze to intensify.

"Fire spotting is where winds are blowing against the burn and it's the unburnt embers which keep burning through the air and land up to 200 metres ahead into unburnt country," he said.

"That's how fires can jump."

Mr McPherson said spotting was taking place on the southern end of Burrum Heads road with 12-14 crews on deck to control the burning.

"There's some controlled burning against the fire to try and stop it and (water) bombings on the front line of the site," he said.

"We're working together now to try and pull this fire off.

The fire was travelling from Burrum Heads Road south of Orchid Drive towards the intersection of Pialba Burrum Heads Road and Gillies Road, Burrum Heads.

An Operations Support Unit has arrived from the Sunshine Coast to maintain operational activities.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.