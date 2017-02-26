Burrum horsewoman Edna Cairns to be saluted

TRUE BLUE: The late Edna Cairns will be honoured at a Burrum District Active Riders Sports Day on Sunday.

CHEEKY, fun, determined and larger than life are a few words used to describe passionate Pacific Haven horsewoman Edna Cairns.

The 97-year-old was a founding member of Burrum District Active Riders and incredibly loved by those she rode beside, offered advice to or simply shared a laugh with, said close friend of 21 years and fellow BDAR member, Jodie Parker.

Ms Parker said the Fraser Coast community lost a mentor when Ms Cairns died on December 31 but her spirit would carry on at Torbanlea Race Track this Sunday when the club hosted a red-themed sports day in her honour.

"I think the sports day will be a great way to honour her and for the community to remember her ... her favourite thing to do was sporting," she said.

"Everybody that I know, that knew Edna, always said she was such an inspiration.

"I always remember her being fun, cheeky and just such a happy person ... she was awe inspiring and was always willing to help others."

It wasn't until she was 88 that Ms Cairns gave up horse riding due to having two hip replacements.

She still managed to deliver an Australian flag on horseback to kick off Howard's Australia Day celebrations in 2010.

"She was just such a fantastic horsewoman," Ms Parker said.

"One thing I learnt from Edna was just not to give up on your dreams; if you want to ride horses or whatever you want to do, just keep doing it," she said.

"You could always see that Edna just loved riding her horses; it was her passion!."

Ms Cairns' favourite colour was red so organisers want patrons to dress in red on the day.

The event will start at 8.15am and includes the hunt, western bend, tip the rail, key hole, snakes and ladders, flag race, bending race and bounce pony.

Spectators are welcome to attend.

Visit the Burrum District Active Riders Facebook for more information.