32°
Community

Burrum horsewoman Edna Cairns to be saluted

Kerrie Alexander
| 26th Feb 2017 9:20 AM
TRUE BLUE: The late Edna Cairns will be honoured at a Burrum District Active Riders Sports Day on Sunday.
TRUE BLUE: The late Edna Cairns will be honoured at a Burrum District Active Riders Sports Day on Sunday. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHEEKY, fun, determined and larger than life are a few words used to describe passionate Pacific Haven horsewoman Edna Cairns.

The 97-year-old was a founding member of Burrum District Active Riders and incredibly loved by those she rode beside, offered advice to or simply shared a laugh with, said close friend of 21 years and fellow BDAR member, Jodie Parker.

Ms Parker said the Fraser Coast community lost a mentor when Ms Cairns died on December 31 but her spirit would carry on at Torbanlea Race Track this Sunday when the club hosted a red-themed sports day in her honour.

"I think the sports day will be a great way to honour her and for the community to remember her ... her favourite thing to do was sporting," she said.

"Everybody that I know, that knew Edna, always said she was such an inspiration.

"I always remember her being fun, cheeky and just such a happy person ... she was awe inspiring and was always willing to help others."

It wasn't until she was 88 that Ms Cairns gave up horse riding due to having two hip replacements.

She still managed to deliver an Australian flag on horseback to kick off Howard's Australia Day celebrations in 2010.

"She was just such a fantastic horsewoman," Ms Parker said.

"One thing I learnt from Edna was just not to give up on your dreams; if you want to ride horses or whatever you want to do, just keep doing it," she said.

"You could always see that Edna just loved riding her horses; it was her passion!."

Ms Cairns' favourite colour was red so organisers want patrons to dress in red on the day.

The event will start at 8.15am and includes the hunt, western bend, tip the rail, key hole, snakes and ladders, flag race, bending race and bounce pony.

Spectators are welcome to attend.

Visit the Burrum District Active Riders Facebook for more information.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrum district active riders edna cairns fcevents

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Signature Hervey Bay seafood catch is going off the menu

Signature Hervey Bay seafood catch is going off the menu

The State Government has permanently closed two replenishment areas in Hervey Bay of the popular delicacy.

Burrum horsewoman Edna Cairns to be saluted

TRUE BLUE: The late Edna Cairns will be honoured at a Burrum District Active Riders Sports Day on Sunday.

"She was just such a fantastic horsewoman."

How local businesses transformed the Harris family's lives

THANK YOU: Donna and Cameron Harris look over their new backyard, donated and created by more than 60 businesses.

"It feels like we won the lottery"

Cane farmer to be cut off from water supply

HIGH AND DRY: Walkers Point sugar cane farmer Norm Muller amongst his cane fields on Beaver Rock Rd.

"That's our income for this year," he said.

Local Partners

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

North Burnett Regional Council closes McConnell Lookout for two weeks to improve safety, and replacing timber handrails and wood fire barbecues.

How the electorate redistribution could affect the region

PROPOSED CHANGES: The Maryborough seat could include the Hervey Bay suburb of Urraween, while southern towns could be moved into the Gympie area.

The changes could could mean big things for the seat of Maryborough.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!