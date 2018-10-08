Burrum park needs dog new signs: local

Ivon Jensen from Burrum Heads would like to see better signage about dogs on leashes in the Burrum Lions Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Ivon Jensen from Burrum Heads would like to see better signage about dogs on leashes in the Burrum Lions Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

BURRUM Heads local Ivon Jensen will be one of the region's residents keen to give feedback as the council progresses to the next stage of reviewing the Animal Management Local Laws.

The 91-year-old has lived in the region for more than five years and would like to see clearer off-leash and on-leash signage at the Burrum Lions Park opposite his home at the Hillcrest Holiday Park.

Mr Jensen walks his neighbour's dogs in the area daily and said the two signs, facing the main road entrance, were not in the right places for tourists to see.

"I would like to see a sign explaining exactly the laws and penalties at the front of the park near the existing tourist information signs,” he said.

Acting Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO, Keith Parsons, said council has been pleased with the response from pet owners to keep their dogs on leash.

Council stepped up patrols of on-leash areas across the region as part of the introduction of a zero tolerance policy towards wandering dogs 11 days ago.

"Since the zero tolerance policy was announced, council staff have been very impressed with the level of compliance,” Mr Parsons said.

"The need for more signs alerting animal owners of off-leash and on-leash areas, changes to off-leash and on- leash areas as well as areas where dogs are prohibited will be topics for the public consultation phase of the review of existing Animal Management Local Laws.

"We will be very interested to hear the feedback from the public on animal management.”

The review is expected to start early 2019.