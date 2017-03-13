Burrum's water to be switched off for emergency repairs

WATER will be turned off in Burrum Heads for two hours for emergency repairs to town's water main.

The break in the main today is the second in three days, and is caused by the ground contracting in the current dry conditions and breaking pipes.

URGENT: Water will be turned off in Burrum Heads from 1-3pm for emergency repairs to water main caused by dry conditions & breaking pipes. — Fraser Coast Council (@FraserCoastRC) March 13, 2017

Water will be switched off between 1pm and 3pm.

Burrum Heads residents are advised that when water service is restored the water may look cloudy or discoloured and outside taps can be run to help clear this issue.

Wide Bay Water apologised to all affected residents and businesses.

