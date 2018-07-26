Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide.
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide. CQ Plane Spotting Blog
News

VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

Amber Hooker
by
26th Jul 2018 8:09 AM

UPDATE 10.30am: 

THE bus has been recovered during low tide after a bus and plane became bogged yesterday afternoon.

THE perils of the beach and high tide have claimed another victim on Fraser Island.

This time, a well-intentioned bus driver was reportedly attempting to tow the Air Fraser Island Airvan out after it became bogged in wet sand.

The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog this morning shared photos of the incident on the island, infamous for washing out vehicles bogged on the beach.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos show what appear to be passengers watching on during the day-time rescue attempt, but come nightfall and high tide water was lapping over the tires at the bus.

Further information is not available at this time.

Related Items

Show More
bogged cq plane spotting fraser island
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    OPINION: CCTV for trees? How utterly ridiculous

    premium_icon OPINION: CCTV for trees? How utterly ridiculous

    Opinion NOT SATIRE: CCTV cameras may soon be a weapon against vandals who senselessly poisoned trees on Hervey Bay's foreshore.

    • 26th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    Seasoned thief has a $30K SPER debt

    premium_icon Seasoned thief has a $30K SPER debt

    News The 33-year-old fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

    Angry patient yells at staff, throws rocks at hospital

    Angry patient yells at staff, throws rocks at hospital

    News The woman threatened to kill workers at Maryborough Hospital.

    Daycare teachers demand wage boost

    premium_icon Daycare teachers demand wage boost

    Education Childcare costs soared 3 times faster than inflation the past year.

    Local Partners