Bus business sad to lose paper

GREG Ross of G&D Ross Buses has seen Hervey Bay grow from a small holiday town by the sea to a seaside city.

He and his family have been in the Maryborough area since 1846, and were there when the Maryborough Chronicle published its first edition.

Now, with the Maryborough Herald and its sister newspaper, the Fraser Coast Chronicle, as part of News Corp, prepare to go fully digital, Mr Ross says he’s sad.

Being a bus driver was Mr Ross’s childhood dream.

After starting out in Maryborough’s rail industry in 1975, he could see a great need for more bus services in the area.

In 1994, Mr Ross bought his first school bus, and that was the beginning of G&D Ross Buses.

It was about the 2000 Sydney Olympics and Paralympics when they first started advertising with the Maryborough Herald, and they have also advertised in the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Hervey Bay Independent since.

“The paper has gotten us out into the public eye,” Mr Ross said.

Newspaper advertising also allowed more people in Maryborough to become aware of their bus services.

When he heard the Herald and Chronicle were going solely digital, Mr Ross was “ropeable”.

He explained that he doesn’t “do digital”, as he works 20-hour days and does not have a way to check digital news when he’s out and about.

Some of the things Mr Ross appreciated about the Herald was how the reps would come and meet him, have a meeting in the office or in a park, and get his advertisements and stories sorted face to face, giving that personal touch to each ad and editorial.

He will miss the print editions greatly.