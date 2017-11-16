Bus driver basher in court for destroying a blanket

A CONVICTED courtesy bus driver basher has been fined for tearing up a blanket.

Harvey Victor Lawrence Warner, 29, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.

The court heard the incident occurred at a hotel on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Warner had been drinking at the time of the offence.

Warner was fined $200.

Last month, Warner was sentenced to six months imprisonment granted immediate parole for beating-up a 50-year-old driver after he refused to drive him through a bottle shop.