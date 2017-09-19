Bus drivers dress as pirates to fundraise for cancer fight

Hervey Bay's bus driving pirates Dave Brannelly, Peggy Uhl and Brett Luke. Talk Like a Pirate Day was on September 19, raising money for Childhood Cancer Support.

Hervey Bay's bus driving pirates Dave Brannelly, Peggy Uhl and Brett Luke. Talk Like a Pirate Day was on September 19, raising money for Childhood Cancer Support. Annie Perets

IF YOU caught a rrr-ide on a bus on the Fraser Coast today, you wouldn't have been the only one saying "shiver me timbers" after catching a glimpse of the bus driver.

Drivers dressed up as pirates for talk Like a Pirate Day, raising money for charity Chilodhood Cancer Support.

Equipped with swords, earrings, and parrots, the initiative was part of the national Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Bus driver Peggy Uhl said a lot of the passengers were regulars, and were quite surprised at her new look.

"They were all loving it," Ms Uhl said.

Driver Dave Brannelly said there were donation tins were placed on buses, and people were actively dropping in donations.

But don't worry - our pirates kept the eye patches off while driving.