Bus service gives Christmas miracle for weekend event

The Humphries family, Angela, Brian and Andrew,9, Elizabeth,7, and Joel,5 are excited that Greg Ross of G&D Ross Bus Service has offered to charter two buses to the Santa Fair and Christmas Carols on Sunday. Boni Holmes

G & D ROSS Bus Service have been hailed as a community spirited superhero for chartering two buses to the Santa Fair and Christmas Carols this Sunday.

The event was relocated to the Maryborough Showgrounds due to the recent wet weather.

The bus service has been coordinated by the Maryborough City Progress Association with the support of the event organiser, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

"I was hopeful but with such short notice I wasn't confident," MCPA president Kylie Nitz said.

"It is an amazing Christmas gift to the community that they can help."

The idea was posted by community advocate Vicki Perrin on the Maryborough Community Facebook page with hundreds of comments replying to a possible shuttle bus return service so that no one missed out on the popular annual event.

Greg Ross said he was happy to offer a little Christmas spirit.

"I am very happy to help with two of my buses and we will run it back and forth until all passengers have arrived and we will do the same after the event, ensuring no one is left behind," Greg said.

"We are always here to offer a helping hand at short notice - we can do large and small group within an hour/ hour-and-a-half's notice 24 hours a day, 365 days a week.

"It will actually be my first carols in about 20 years."

Singers Sarah-Jane Laksham and Kaitlyn Spalding from the Maryborough Show Choir ready to perform on stage at a previous Carols by Candlelight. Robyne Cuerel

Robyn Peach, events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said this year's carols event was moved to the showgrounds because the venue guaranteed all-weather reliability and there was plenty of parking at a venue close to the city.

"It is was unfortunate but Queens Park would be too wet, uncomfortable and potentially unsafe for the crowd of thousands expected to attend," she said.

"Recent heavy rain has severely taxed park drainage and the five-day forecast predicted more showers, so in consultation with the Fraser Coast Regional Council it was decided to move.

"The MCPA was happy to contribute what it could towards a bus and I'm sure all passengers would be happy to pay a gold coin for each trip," Kylie said.

"We love that Greg Ross's bus service has saved Christmas for the kiddies."

The big man in red knows the new venue for Maryborough's annual Santa Fair and Carols by Candlelight. Valerie Horton

Buses will leave Queens Park, Walker St, Maryborough from 2pm and return after the fireworks around 8pm.

Wheelchair access is available on one of the buses.

For more information phone Kylie Nitz 0432 681 440 or email mcpai.pres@gmail.com.

Subsidised return tickets will cost $4 for adults, $2 for pensioners, $1 per child and $15 for a family of five plus $1 extra per child.