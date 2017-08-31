25°
Bus to transform into homeless shelter

Operations manager of We Care 2, Jan Carlson, in front of the bus to be transformed into a homeless shelter.
Inge Hansen
FOR more than 14 years, Jan Carlson has made it her mission to help the Fraser Coast's most vulnerable.

And in another generous move the Operations Manager of We Care 2 is about to the change the lives of those without homes by converting an old bus into a mobile homeless shelter.

"To begin with, the police and compliance officers from the council came to a meeting with us in April and said there were so many homeless people which made us wonder how they'd find emergency help," Ms Carlson said.

That's when the idea of a mobile bus, donated by Wide Bay Transit, came to fruition.

It didn't take long for the decommissioned bus to have its seats torn out to make way for four sets of double bunks with lockers installed to safely store a person's belongings.

Ms Carlson said she was on the hunt for mattresses which fit inside the bus and has already had a charitable offer.

When the old Koala Backpackers and Reef Motel, soon to be called The Hub, started a major refurbishment, operator Chris Krieger found he had plenty of mattresses to give away.

"We have about 20-50 mattresses, bedding, blankets and sleeping bags we're going to give away," he said.

"No one deserves to sleep on the floor at the end of the day."

The bus would be driven by a volunteer manager to a vacant piece of land on Charlton Esplanade from 6pm-6am each night where Ms Carlson said it would be a case of "first in best dressed".

It is unknown when the bus will be completed as it is yet to be registered and examined.

We Care 2 helps around 600 people a week through free breakfasts, emergency relief packages, Extra Choices Food Shop and counselling.

Contact We Care 2 on 4124 0913.

