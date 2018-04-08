Bus turns heads while promoting Coast event

A QUIRKY bus wrapped in images of the Fraser Coast promoting the Joeys Mini World Cup has turned heads on its journey to the region from northern New South Wales.

Event founder and organiser Heinrich Haussler has had the 22-seater bus decorated as a travelling billboard to be used in the region for the next three years to promote the annual event in Hervey Bay.

"Everyone asks what is it about when they see it," he said. Mr Haussler said the Joeys bus was on the road for nine-and-a-half hours during the drive up from Inverell, the former home of the week-long football tournament for juniors, women and people with disabilities.

He said the vehicle would be shared by Fraser Coast soccer clubs and used to transport children to competitions around the state to spread the message about the competition and the Fraser Coast.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"It will go up to Rockhampton, Bundaberg and maybe make a few trips down to Brisbane," Mr Haussler said.

He said already 61 teams had signed up for the competition but there was room for more teams and sponsors.

It was announced earlier this year the event, played in October, was moving to the Fraser Coast for three years and was expected to draw more than 3000 people to the region, injecting $600,000 to $800,000 into the economy in its first year.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the bus would be used to recruit more Queensland teams.

"It puts the cup on the map throughout the region," he said, adding there was still room on the bus for sponsors to add their logos.

Mr Simons said the sporting event was an efficient way of getting 3000 people to sample the Fraser Coast.