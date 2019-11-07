Busary awards $18000 to talented, young artists

2019 Empire Theatres Youth Bursary recipients ( back from left ) Ruben Fitton, Dylan Hickey, Ben Anderson, David Rowberry, Kate Hudson-James, Naima Furness, Liberty Prentice, Halle Randall, Lillian McCarthy-Cole, Dariel Suri, Morgan McAleer, Grant Dolbel, Emily Cooper, Samuel Lawrence, Kinzie Campbell and Briella Craig. ( Front from left ) Eliana Jones, Alyssa Cleary, Charlotte Johnson, Toby Thelander, Cameron McConville, Izak Devlin, Brianna Butters, Aylish Ryan, Ryan Murphy and Darcy Meagher. Picture: Nev Madsen. Wednesday, 6th Nov, 2019.

2019 Empire Theatres Youth Bursary recipients ( back from left ) Ruben Fitton, Dylan Hickey, Ben Anderson, David Rowberry, Kate Hudson-James, Naima Furness, Liberty Prentice, Halle Randall, Lillian McCarthy-Cole, Dariel Suri, Morgan McAleer, Grant Dolbel, Emily Cooper, Samuel Lawrence, Kinzie Campbell and Briella Craig. ( Front from left ) Eliana Jones, Alyssa Cleary, Charlotte Johnson, Toby Thelander, Cameron McConville, Izak Devlin, Brianna Butters, Aylish Ryan, Ryan Murphy and Darcy Meagher. Picture: Nev Madsen. Wednesday, 6th Nov, 2019. Nev Madsen

TWENTY-EIGHT young musicians, actors and dancers have been chosen as the recipients of this year's Empire Theatres Youth Bursaries.

The talented artists were acknowledged during a presentation yesterday, with more than $18,000 awarded to students from Toowoomba, Chinchilla, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Warwick, the Lockyer Valley and Kingaroy.

The bursaries were presented with the aim of developing skills and giving new experiences to young artists who demonstrate talent, involvement and achievement in a performing arts discipline.

Empire Theatres Foundation Chairwoman, Janelle Fletcher said she was thrilled to be able to provide such a valuable resource for young performers.

"The recipients go through a full application and interview process before they are selected and once they receive their bursary and attend their course, they are able to come back and use the knowledge they have acquired to launch their careers." Ms Fletcher said.

"Over the years, our recipients have pursued careers as actors, musicians, dancers and theatre technicians, just to name a few.

"This is one amazing way the Empire gives back to our region. We are very grateful for local business sponsors and the donations from our theatre supporters which fully fund the bursaries," Ms Fletcher said.

She said the bursary was an investment in the creative health of the community.

Each year the Youth Bursary scheme offers courses in a wide range of disciplines including dance, acting, music, singing, theatre and film.

Since 2010, more than 400 bursaries have been awarded.

The Empire Theatres Foundation is proudly sponsored by Bernoth Properties, Dornbusch Partners, Downlands, Heritage Bank, Greenridge Group, Horizon Accounting Group, The Chronicle, Clifford Gouldson Lawyers, Wearing Memories and Efex.

Empire Theatres Bursary winners 2019

Halle Randall - Conroy Dance Centre, summer school

Lillian McCarthy-Cole - Expressions Dance Company, summer contemporary dance intensive

Emma Celledoni - Expressions Dance Company, summer contemporary dance intensive

Grant Dolbel - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics

Eliana Jones - Sydney Dance Company, holiday workshops

Morgan McAleer - Sydney Dance Company, holiday workshops

Kinzie Campbell - Queensland Ballet, summer school

Charlotte Johnson - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes

Dariel Suri - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes

Izak Devlin - NIDA, young actors residency

David Rowberry - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week

Kate Hudson-James - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week

Naima Furness - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week

Ben Anderson - WAAPA, acting up 2

Ryan Murphy - Queensland Conservatorium, musical theatre and acting summer school

Cameron McConville - Cuskelly College of Music, piano

Dylan Hickey - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics

Casey Ryan - Queensland Conservatorium, tertiary preparation Workshop

Liberty Prentice - Cuskelly College of Music, woodwind

Samuel Lawrence - AYO Young Symphonists

Brianna Butters - Monash University, state music camp

Darcy Meagher - ED5 performing arts workshop

Alyssa Cleary - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes

Briella Craig - Queensland Conservatorium, musical theatre and acting summer school

Ruben Fitton - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week

Aylish Ryan - Queensland Conservatorium, tertiary preparation workshop

Toby Thelander - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics

Emily Cooper - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes