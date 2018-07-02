Menu
Bush To Bay Music Festival at Bay Central Tavern - listening to Kasey Chambers.
Bush To Bay Music Festival at Bay Central Tavern - listening to Kasey Chambers. Alistair Brightman

Bush to Bay Music Festival set to return after big success

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jul 2018 7:00 PM
THE Bush to Bay Music Festival is likely to return to the Fraser Coast next year after the inaugural event enjoyed huge success on the weekend.

With Australian music stars Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll headlining the festival, it would have been tempting to watch them, and the multiple supporting acts, perform their sets.

But with about 2000 people at the Bay Central Tavern on Saturday night, manager Paul Limbrick was kept far too busy to enjoy much of the music.

"I saw a little bit, we were pretty busy," he said.

"They were fantastic."

Mr Limbrick said the feedback he had received from those who attended was very positive.

