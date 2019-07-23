Bush footy hero bleeds red and green for his Seagulls

BUSH FOOTY LEGEND: Steve Dwyer bleeds red and green for his beloved Seagulls.

BUSH FOOTY LEGEND: Steve Dwyer bleeds red and green for his beloved Seagulls. Alistair Brightman

RUGBY LEAGUE:As Queensland Rugby League celebrated country week, we unearthed the unsung heroes, battlers from the bush and larger than life characters playing for the love of the game across the state.

One of those heroes was Steve Dwyer from the Hervey Bay Seagulls club.

Age: 24

Clubs: Hervey Bay Seagulls

Games: 68

Position: Front row, second row or lock

Nickname: Steven Seagull (after Steven Segal)

Key achievements: Bundaberg Rugby League 2016 Premiership player, Bundaberg representative teams 2017, 2018, 2019 to play in Central Division Championships, Central United Mal Meninga team, club man of the year award 2016, player's player 2017 and 2018, best forward 2017 and 2018.

An honest, tough and uncompromising forward who doesn't take a backward step, Steve Dwyer is universally loved by team mates and opposition players.

The apprentice painter plays football with a maturity beyond his years, always putting his beloved Hervey Bay Seagulls first.

"I believe in being loyal to your club and your town,” he said.

"I would never play for anyone else.”

Dwyer stepped up in 2018 when his club needed him most.

After a tumultuous pre-season that saw the previous year's playing roster decimated, Dwyer refused to let that stop him playing footy.

Rallying a team of young players, most out of their depth, Dwyer carried them through the Bundaberg Rugby League A grade season.

His efforts did not stop with playing the season with his team mates.

He took on the role of Senior Club President, renovated the new trophy room and coached an under 12 team.

"I don't just bleed red, there is green in there as well,” he said.

Without the efforts of Dwyer, the club would not have had a men's senior team in 2018.

And Dwyer has his footy future mapped out.

"I'm not going anywhere,” he said.

