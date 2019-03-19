Menu
Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (left) and WA Premier Mark McGowan (centre) talk with Susan Szlezak who is recovery from a hip replacement operation in Royal Perth Hospital. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Health

Labor’s $11.9m plan to cut stroke deaths in bush

by Steven Scott
19th Mar 2019 5:09 AM
STROKE victims in the bush would be offered faster diagnosis and treatment under a plan for a national tele-medicine network to be announced today by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

The network, which links city-based specialists with rural and regional hospitals, aims to reduce the higher incidence of strokes in country areas, where people are almost 20 times more likely to suffer a stroke than city-dwellers. They are also more likely to die from a stroke because of a lack of access to specialists and lifesaving treatments to remove blood clots.

 

Federal Labor will today pledge $11.9 million towards ­setting up the network that will roster city-based specialists across all 41 rural and regional emergency departments.

"This is a policy that will save and improve lives. It is part of Labor's commitment to improving the health of the seven ­million Australians who live outside metropolitan areas," Opposition Health spokeswoman Catherine King said.

The program will be paid for out of Labor's $2.8 billion Better Hospitals Fund. Mr Shorten has already pledged $1 billion out of the fund for more beds, upgraded emergency departments and new facilities.

