Bush tucker treats to try

Bush tucker food tastings at the Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture. shutterstock

ENJOY bush tucker treats and learn some of our local indigenous language at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre.

The centre will host its Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture.

There will be Indigenous dances, Butchulla language demo learning accompanied by Butchulla language singing, information on Indigenous services in the community, bush tucker food tasting and Indigenous guest speakers.

This event is a partnership between The Wide Bay Women's Health Centre, Uniting Care Community, Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare and the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre.

Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture will be held at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre, 25 Ellena St on Monday, July 22 from 9.30am.

Bookings are essential. Phone the centre on 4121 2141 or email reception@maryboroughnc.org.

Cost is a gold coin donation and morning tea is provided.