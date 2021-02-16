Menu
News

BUSHFIRE: Booral residents warned to stay informed

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 2:00 PM

Residents have been warned to stay informed as a bushfire burns along Ti Tree Rd East near Booral Rd at Booral.

Residents will need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.
People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple 0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.
What you should do:
• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service website for regular updates.
• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

