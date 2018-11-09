Bushfire in Maryborough West

A BUSHFIRE is burning near the Bruce Hwy, Maryborough West - but no houses or property are currently under threat.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze, which broke out earlier today near Production St and Slaughterhouse Rd.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

Maryborough West residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.