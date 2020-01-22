BUSHFIRES: Artist uses creativity to help out wildlife

Maryborough artist April Spadina with a charcoal drawing of a koala that is up for auction to raise finds for bushfire affected animals. Photo: Alistair Brightman

APRIL Spadina’s passion for animals inspires much of her artwork.

So it’s no surprise the Maryborough artist wanted to help out when she heard wildlife was being impacted by horrifying bushfires in Australia’s southern states, show wanted to do all she could to help out.

So she decided to auction off one of her creations – fittingly, a charcoal sketch of a koala.

Koalas have been one of the creatures most impacted by the horrifying blazes that have broken out in New South Wales and Victoria.

“Like so many others who have made an incredible contribution to fundraising by auctioning and raffling their artwork and services, I am auctioning a piece of my work to help too,” Ms Spadina said.

The auction will finish on January 25, with people still able to place a bid.

So far more than $500 has been raised to provide relief to the animals whose homes have also been destroyed.

The winning bidder has been asked to make their donation to Wires Wildlife Rescue, Red Cross or Zoos Victoria.

“I will pay for postage in Australia and send the artwork after receiving the receipt of your donation,” she said.

Head to Instagram page @aprilspadina.art to make your bid.