Bushfires still burning on island, but conditions easing

FRASER ISLAND FIRE: The blackened border of where the fire reached in Happy Valley. Photo: Contributed

BUSHFIRES continue to burn in several locations on Fraser Island.

While conditions have eased after fires threatened the Happy Valley township and properties earlier this week, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continue to urge those who remain on the island to stay informed.

Water bombing is continuing to target hot spots across the fireground.

The large air tanker borrowed from New South Wales was able to return home after it assisted with bringing fires threatening properties under control.

People on the island and in adjacent mainland areas will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Travel to the island remains restricted to local residents, essential service providers and emergency services only.

For a full list of track closures and further information regarding travel restrictions and permit conditions go to www.parks.des.qld.gov.au.