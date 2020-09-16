Menu
Bushranger took out the Masked Singer title with The Queen and Frillneck rounding out the top three. Pic: Channel 10
News

Bushranger steals the show for Maryborough viewers

Carlie Walker
16th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
THE finale of The Masked Singer has claimed top spot in the ratings in Maryborough.

The final episode attracted more than 43,000 viewers in the Maryborough region, with a commercial share of 23.2 per cent.

On Monday night, Eddie Perfect was unveiled as Frill Neck and then Kate Miller-Heidke was unveiled as Queen.

When the final reveal unmasked the winner, Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson, disguised as Bushranger, the commercial share in Maryborough grew to 32.7 per cent.

Nationally the episode attracted 1.37 million viewers, with the final reveal peaking with 1.68 million viewers.

The 2020 season of The Masked Singer reached 129,413 viewers in

the Maryborough TV market, providing plenty of family fun and entertainment.

