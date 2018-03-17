Bushrangers close in on undefeated campaign

DECIDER: Tom Kidd will be one to watch for Cavaliers when they face Bushrangers in the Hervey Bay Seniors Cricket grand final.

A VICTORY in Saturday's Hervey Bay Seniors Cricket Competition grand final will give Bushrangers its best season in almost a decade.

Bushrangers will be favourites based on previous results when they face long term rivals Cavaliers in the decider at Urangan.

A win will ensure the side finishes its 2017-18 campaign undefeated, a feat Jesse Riley has not experienced since he first started playing for Bushrangers more than five years ago.

"We thought Cavs would get us one or two times, they are a good team, but without Past Grammars and Australs we knew it was a good chance for us to win our first title in a long time,” Riley said. "It's been at least seven or eight years, it hasn't happened for as long I've been playing.”

The week's primarily dry conditions will make for a different Keith Dunne Oval pitch than what the sides were used to in what was a wet month. It is a change Riley believes will better suit Cavaliers.

"We've got a really good bowling unit,” Riley said.

"We use a lot of pace bowling so we don't mind it when it's a bit wet. The last two weeks it's been a good bowling deck but I think it will help the batsmen.”

Bushrangers will look to Brent Dean and Nic Kelsey for runs, while Cavaliers will lean on Paul Stanton, John Kosmidis and Tom Kidd.

The decider starts at noon.