Fraser Coast Cricket - Bushrangers Blue win Fraser Coast Cricket competition. Henry Watter throws the ball to Brendan Firth-Meldrum. Photo: Cody Fox
Cricket

Bushrangers crowned as Fraser Coast cricket champions

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
CRICKET: The Fraser Coast cricket season is officially over.

Under advice from Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket, the Hervey Bay Cricket Association made the difficult decision to cancel the T10 Bay Bash and Fraser Coast senior men's grand final scheduled for this weekend.

"It is a regrettable end to the season and this decision has not been made lightly, but the safety of our members has to be our top priority," Hervey Bay Cricket administrator Jesse Riley said.

Bushrangers Blue was named the Fraser Coast cricket champions.

"As per our by-laws it is the same as a washout and they finished on top," he said.

The Hervey Bay cricket association was left with no choice after receiving information from Cricket Australia and Cricket Queensland.

"We now have to focus on next season and moving forward," he said.

