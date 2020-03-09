Bushrangers stand and deliver against Past Grammars

CRICKET: It was Bushrangers Blue who secured a grand final spot after defeating Past Grammars on Saturday.

In the major semi-final it was team's number one and two up against each other when Bushrangers Blue battled against Past Grammars.

Bushrangers Blue won the toss and sent the Maryborough team into bat.

Past Grammars could only manage 108 runs in their tally and were dismissed in the twenty-fourth over.

Laird McKay was the mainstay for Past Grammars with an unbeaten 52.

Nicholas Kelsey was the best of the Bushrangers Blue bowlers with the figures of 3/3 off his two overs.

Bushrangers Blue only lost three wickets in their run chase with Jesse Riley given out LBW for a duck with Nick Kelsey stumped on 20 by Nick Golusin off the bowling of Dean Challacombe and Henry Watter was bowled by Joel Jensen.

Brent Dean guided the team home with an unbeaten 50.

Dean Challacombe was the pick of the Past Grammars bowlers with 1/11 off his six overs.

In the minor semi-final rain played a role in the result with the match called short due to the wet weather.

Tinana were awarded the win with their superior run rate when their match was abandoned.

Bushrangers Gold won the toss and chose to bat first.

It may be a decision they regretted with regular wickets falling.

They managed to amass a total of 105 runs off 38.3 overs.

Jason Riley was top-scorer for the team with 35 runs.

He was caught by Vyvian Reinikka off the bowling of Paul Frederickson.

The best of the bowlers for Tinana was Corey Mellor with 3/12 off his eight overs.

Tinana's inning was also not the strongest with two scores of 21 being the highest when the rain stopped play.

Vyvian Reinikka was bowled by Michael Adams and Ryan Wilcox was not out.

Michael Adams had the best figures for Bushrangers Gold with 2/9.

The win secures a home grand final for Bushrangers Blue in Hervey Bay in two weeks time while Past Grammars face Tinana in the preliminary final in Maryborough next weekend, weather permitting.

Forecasts do not appear favourable and if the match is abandoned Past Grammars will move into the final due to their finishing higher on the regular season table.

The preliminary final is scheduled for Saturday March 20 at Newtown Oval 1 with first ball to be bowled at 12.30pm.