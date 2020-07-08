Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Siblings Mason 2, and Zara King 5, from Greenslopes enjoy some time on the beach at Scarness while on their family holiday at Hervey Bay. Mum Renee King said as well as having the perfect beaches for kids, it was great to be able to bring the kids to a place she holidayed for many years in her youth. Photo Lachie Millard
Siblings Mason 2, and Zara King 5, from Greenslopes enjoy some time on the beach at Scarness while on their family holiday at Hervey Bay. Mum Renee King said as well as having the perfect beaches for kids, it was great to be able to bring the kids to a place she holidayed for many years in her youth. Photo Lachie Millard
Business

‘Busiest in years’: Bay bounces back after COVID hit

Christian Berechree
8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY has bounced back from COVID-19 restrictions and is enjoying its busiest holiday season in years, the region’s tourism boss says.

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events said as the second week of school holidays started, Hervey Bay was not only showing signs of recovering – it was in a strong position.

“It’s been very busy. Hervey Bay’s probably the busiest it’s been in years,” Mr Simons said.

He said a comprehensive marketing push targeting the Queensland drive market had contributed to the successful season.

“We’ve been heavily marketed,” he said.

“We’re within three-and-a-half hours of 70 per cent of Queensland.”

Mr Simons said reports from Bay accommodation providers suggested some were enjoying their strongest June in five years.

He said things were not looking as strong in the Heritage City.

“That’s probably because the RV travellers are taking longer to get here,” Mr Simons said.

This observation echoes Maryborough MP, Bruce Saunders’ comments, who said Maryborough’s tourism industry had “a lot more work to do”.

Mr Simons said there had been concerns about the impact social distancing requirements would have on restaurants and tour operators.

He said, however, distancing measures on marine and bus tours had been eased in time for the Bay’s whale watching season.

Mr Simons said it was important not to “gloss over” the financial hit businesses had taken.

“These people haven’t had any money coming in for three months so we shouldn’t gloss over it and say it’s business as usual,” he said.

fcbusiness fcjobs fctourism school holidays
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help police identify this person of interest

        premium_icon Help police identify this person of interest

        Crime Police investigate attempted break in at Pialba

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        premium_icon LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        News One Hervey Bay resident’s views on charity tax exemption

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Son’s shock road death inspires mission to help others

        premium_icon Son’s shock road death inspires mission to help others

        News Russell Smulders usually doesn’t tell people his own tragic story

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        OPINION: Art matters just as much as roads

        premium_icon OPINION: Art matters just as much as roads

        Opinion When you visit another country, do you go to see its immaculate roads?

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM