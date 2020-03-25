Business adapt to rules as a devastating Easter looms

Pushing on – Manager Louise Smith and Mikala Rupe from Maddigans Seafood. Photo: Cody Fox

THE shutdown of non-essential services has forced many businesses in Hervey Bay b to adapt to new regulations ahead of a potentially devastating Easter period.

For Bean Beat cafe at the Esplanade in Pialba, business was slow but consistent.

Owner Oscar Malmros said he was taking business “one day at a time”, serving only takeaway.

Mr Malmros said without tourists from the southern states, trade over Easter would be drastically cut.

Further along the Esplanade at Torquay, Madigans Seafood manager Louise Smith said lost business over Easter would be devastating for the store.

“I think it will hurt us big time,” Ms Smith said.

She said the store allowed only eight people inside at a time, following social distancing rules.

Next door, Cody’s Coffee Shack owner Troy Stevens said coping with the shutdown had been tricky overall.

Mr Stevens said his business had stayed open to cater to the store’s loyal customers.

He called on people to support each other to get through tough times.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the shutdown of non-essential services had been brutal for the Hervey Bay economy.

Ms Holebrook said at least 80 per cent of businesses would be affected and some would not survive.

She said there was no simple, fast solution for the current economic problems.