Business before M’boro court over alleged vehicle breaches

THE owner of a Bundaberg company has appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court and indicated he will fight the charges laid against his business.

The business, T & GK Ballantyne PTY LTD, trading as Gutter-Vac Bundaberg, is facing one charge of failing to have a permit for a person to drive an uninsured vehicle and failing to register a vehicle.

Trevor Ballantyne appeared in court for the mention this week and said would be contesting the charges.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler ordered that a brief of evidence be disclosed to Mr Ballantyne.

The case was adjourned until January 5 for a hearing review.