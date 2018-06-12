Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELCOME ADDITION: Park managers Aaron and Claire Medley with town planner Ward Veitch at the new Pier Caravan Park. Urangan businesses have eagerly anticipated the park's opening which they say will bring more money into town.
WELCOME ADDITION: Park managers Aaron and Claire Medley with town planner Ward Veitch at the new Pier Caravan Park. Urangan businesses have eagerly anticipated the park's opening which they say will bring more money into town. Alistair Brightman
Business

Business boom expected from luxury caravan park

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $4 MILLION caravan park will breathe new life into some of Urangan's ailing businesses when it is opened later this week.

The Pier Caravan Park, which covers about 1800sqm of the old Urangan railway station along Pier St and Pilot St, will be opened on Friday after nine months of development.

Photos
View Gallery

With a capacity of 87 caravans, it is expected to host up to 300 people at any given time.

But the major focus remains on the economic boost the park will bring to nearby businesses, who have eagerly awaited the development's completion.

Kelz Bakehouse manager Kellie Murray said she could see a lot of small businesses start making money and paying off some debts from the influx of visitors shopping at their places.

She said she was expecting at least an additional $400 to come into her Esplanade business.

"The southerner season tends to bring a lot of money into Hervey Bay, so having a hub like that around the corner would be huge for us," Ms Murray said.

Sundaes at the Pier owner Penny Hawkey said she had been waiting for the development for some time, and was already expecting additional orders for gelato through the winter.

"It's a bit of a quiet time for us, May and June aren't really good months," Ms Hawkey said.

"So having this around the corner by the holidays would be a huge help for us."

Town planner Ward Veitch said about 90 per cent of work had come from local contractors to build the state-of-the-art park.

Related Items

Show More
business caravan park fcbusiness fccommunity fcdevelopment fraser coast hervey bay urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Push for police station upgrade in State Budget

    premium_icon Push for police station upgrade in State Budget

    News An upgrade to the Maryborough Police Station could be on the cards if Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders gets his wish in this year's State Budget

    • 12th Jun 2018 2:00 AM
    M'boro BMX boss says town can host state champs

    premium_icon M'boro BMX boss says town can host state champs

    Sport About 310 riders competed in the Classic

    BUDGET: What our pollies want for Wide Bay region

    premium_icon BUDGET: What our pollies want for Wide Bay region

    News Here's what's on our pollies' wishlists

    Saunders welcomes probe of NGR train debacle

    premium_icon Saunders welcomes probe of NGR train debacle

    News Cainet papers relating to the bungled rollout are being made public

    Local Partners