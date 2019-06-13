Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Marketing agent Tony Nioa at the site of new construction off Main St.
MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Marketing agent Tony Nioa at the site of new construction off Main St. Cody Fox
News

Business boom looms as Bay suburb set to transform

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Jun 2019 12:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION on two new service stations marks the start of a major new Hervey Bay commercial hub expected to boost the economy.

Of the seven lots on offer along Main St in Kawungan making up the Hervey Bay Heights commercial development, two will house a BP service station and a Freedom Fuels service station.

Located next to each other on either side of Richard Charles Dr, Hutchinson Builders is completing the Freedom Fuel build while Kingston is constructing the 24-hour BP at 164 Main St.

Works to a new BP station on Main St in Kawungan have begun.
Works to a new BP station on Main St in Kawungan have begun. Jessica Lamb

Marketing agent Tony Nioa said the developer was also getting ready to extend Richard Charles Dr to connect to the lights on Main St and the Kawungan's Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility.

"This would have to be one of the strongest investments into the Hervey Bay economy in a long time,” he said.

"Obviously the Bay community has reached a size where there was a requirement for more fuel stations and companies are willing to invest.

"This is a dynamic development locked in to solidify Pialba as the principal activities centre which works in nicely with the council's master plan.”

Mr Nioa said an amendment to the land use to allow medical services had generated interest in the development lots, which had been on the market for about 18 months.

"I was on the Sunshine Coast and I watched Maroochydore evolve to the thriving hub it is today and I think the proximity to the Stockland Shopping Centre and the hospitals means this area will continue to develop in a similar way,” he said.

"This is great for an area which in the 1980s had under 10,000 people.”

The plans for a proposed new service station in Main St in Kawungan part of the Hervey Bay Heights Commercial development according to the development application submitted to council.
The plans for a proposed new service station in Main St in Kawungan part of the Hervey Bay Heights Commercial development according to the development application submitted to council. Jessica Lamb

Plans for the BP service station, shop and fast food take-away restaurant show 31 single-car parking spaces, outdoor seating, a water and air pump and five double-sided undercover fuel pumps.

Plans for the Freedom Fuels service station layout four under-cover double-side fuel tanks, 14 single-car parking spaces and a shop.

The lot destined to be a BP service station last sold in December 2016 for $1,399,530.

A BP station already exists on the corner of Main St and Boat Harbour Dr and a Coles Express service station sits on the corner of Torquay Rd and Main St.

Development lots for Hervey Bay Heights vary from 2500sq m to 7400 sq m and are advertised as attractive to showrooms, outdoor sales, fast food, retail, childcare and medical.

fcbusiness fcdevelopment fcproperty fcrealestate fraser coast hervey bay kawungan main st
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Get real': Chamber chief's take on state budget

    premium_icon 'Get real': Chamber chief's take on state budget

    News The needs of the Fraser Coast region have been overlooked in the State Budget according to HBCC president

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:35 AM
    Senate inquiry finds high costs hurting regional travellers

    premium_icon Senate inquiry finds high costs hurting regional travellers

    News Results from an inquiry into regional flights have been delivered

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Beach-front Dundowran Beach mansion fetches more than $1M

    premium_icon Beach-front Dundowran Beach mansion fetches more than $1M

    News 11 Ocean Park Dr had a price tag of $1,090,000

    MPs clash over funding after Regional Deal roadblock

    premium_icon MPs clash over funding after Regional Deal roadblock

    News Under the budget, Hervey Bay will benefit from three projects