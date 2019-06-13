Business boom looms as Bay suburb set to transform

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Marketing agent Tony Nioa at the site of new construction off Main St.

CONSTRUCTION on two new service stations marks the start of a major new Hervey Bay commercial hub expected to boost the economy.

Of the seven lots on offer along Main St in Kawungan making up the Hervey Bay Heights commercial development, two will house a BP service station and a Freedom Fuels service station.

Located next to each other on either side of Richard Charles Dr, Hutchinson Builders is completing the Freedom Fuel build while Kingston is constructing the 24-hour BP at 164 Main St.

Works to a new BP station on Main St in Kawungan have begun. Jessica Lamb

Marketing agent Tony Nioa said the developer was also getting ready to extend Richard Charles Dr to connect to the lights on Main St and the Kawungan's Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility.

"This would have to be one of the strongest investments into the Hervey Bay economy in a long time,” he said.

"Obviously the Bay community has reached a size where there was a requirement for more fuel stations and companies are willing to invest.

"This is a dynamic development locked in to solidify Pialba as the principal activities centre which works in nicely with the council's master plan.”

Mr Nioa said an amendment to the land use to allow medical services had generated interest in the development lots, which had been on the market for about 18 months.

"I was on the Sunshine Coast and I watched Maroochydore evolve to the thriving hub it is today and I think the proximity to the Stockland Shopping Centre and the hospitals means this area will continue to develop in a similar way,” he said.

"This is great for an area which in the 1980s had under 10,000 people.”

The plans for a proposed new service station in Main St in Kawungan part of the Hervey Bay Heights Commercial development according to the development application submitted to council. Jessica Lamb

Plans for the BP service station, shop and fast food take-away restaurant show 31 single-car parking spaces, outdoor seating, a water and air pump and five double-sided undercover fuel pumps.

Plans for the Freedom Fuels service station layout four under-cover double-side fuel tanks, 14 single-car parking spaces and a shop.

The lot destined to be a BP service station last sold in December 2016 for $1,399,530.

A BP station already exists on the corner of Main St and Boat Harbour Dr and a Coles Express service station sits on the corner of Torquay Rd and Main St.

Development lots for Hervey Bay Heights vary from 2500sq m to 7400 sq m and are advertised as attractive to showrooms, outdoor sales, fast food, retail, childcare and medical.