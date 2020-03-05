Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

More Stories

Show More
brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        premium_icon Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        News We asked the head of a popular Australian burger chain whether a store is coming to the Heritage City. Here’s his response.

        Cow crash lands three in hospital

        premium_icon Cow crash lands three in hospital

        Offbeat One patient had suspected spinal injuries after a car crashed into a cow

        Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        premium_icon Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        News Ms Wright was commended for embracing digital and social marketing platforms

        Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        premium_icon Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        News One person was trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit