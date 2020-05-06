Business boss calls for grassroots game-plan post virus

A PROMINENT local business leader has issued a call to arms to get the region and state working again.

In a letter penned to the Chronicle, former Maryborough Chamber of Commerce President Richard Kingston said while there had been "chest beating from both sides of politics recently in regards to how the economy is going to be rebooted and our lives go back to normal" we need a better plan.

"The Queensland premier has announced large regional road infrastructure programs and the federal government has implemented billions of dollars of stimulus to keep a pulse on the national economy.

The LNP's David Crisafulli seems to think that once travel restrictions are lifted the people of Queensland will be ready to holiday and our tourism industry will be Queensland's shining light out of recession. I am not sure where all of this holiday money is coming from, maybe everyone's job keeper allowance.

To get our economy going we need a grassroots plan for stimulation and we need co-operation from all three levels of government.

Money should be granted to local government authorities from both the federal and state governments for road, water and sewer upgrades.

These works should be awarded to local contractors only with the use of local subcontractors and suppliers only.

This would be the quickest way to stimulate Queensland's economy and get everybody back to work and local businesses open.

The flow on effect of this would be better than to have multi-national or tier one contractors doing major works and the profits not going out to the regions.

Clear thinking and planning will get us through."