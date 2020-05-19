Business breakfast: Chamber goes digital

President Sandra Holebrook at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce business breakfast in 2019. Photo: File

President Sandra Holebrook at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce business breakfast in 2019. Photo: File

THE Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce will welcome Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Ken Diehm for the chamber’s first Breakfast Boost Online Networking and Information Session.

Mr Diehm will be talking about impact of Covid-19 – “past, present and future”, and share his insights on how council has managed the crisis and the path forward for the Fraser Coast.

Mr Diehm’s 34 years of experience in local government should make for an interesting presentation as he discusses the social and economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Chamber of Commerce is also expecting to be joined in the conversation by Mayor George Seymour or Deputy Mayor Darren Everard.

People can join the event at 6.45am to connect and chat with other members.

Mr Diehm will speak from to 7–7.30am, followed by an additional 15 minutes to connect with participants.

The free, online event will be held on May 27 but registrations are limited to 100 people.

The Breakfast Boost Events will be an ongoing fixture on the Chamber of Commerce calendar and an opportunity to connect and learn.

People looking to register can do so here.