Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
President Sandra Holebrook at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce business breakfast in 2019. Photo: File
President Sandra Holebrook at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce business breakfast in 2019. Photo: File
News

Business breakfast: Chamber goes digital

Stuart Fast
19th May 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce will welcome Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Ken Diehm for the chamber’s first Breakfast Boost Online Networking and Information Session.

Mr Diehm will be talking about impact of Covid-19 – “past, present and future”, and share his insights on how council has managed the crisis and the path forward for the Fraser Coast.

Mr Diehm’s 34 years of experience in local government should make for an interesting presentation as he discusses the social and economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Chamber of Commerce is also expecting to be joined in the conversation by Mayor George Seymour or Deputy Mayor Darren Everard.

People can join the event at 6.45am to connect and chat with other members.

Mr Diehm will speak from to 7–7.30am, followed by an additional 15 minutes to connect with participants.

The free, online event will be held on May 27 but registrations are limited to 100 people.

The Breakfast Boost Events will be an ongoing fixture on the Chamber of Commerce calendar and an opportunity to connect and learn.

People looking to register can do so here.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast fraser coast regional council hervey bay chamber of commerce
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child flasher given bed in aged care facility

        premium_icon Child flasher given bed in aged care facility

        News A Queensland aged care home has opened its doors to a chronic sex offender, who has been freed from jail after a lengthy search to find him a bed.

        AERIAL PHOTOS: Hervey Bay, how you have changed!

        premium_icon AERIAL PHOTOS: Hervey Bay, how you have changed!

        News Check out the amazing changes in little more than a decade

        Big cash injection for Bay community legal services

        premium_icon Big cash injection for Bay community legal services

        Politics The funding will be provided over the next five years

        Have your say on Maryborough Showgrounds revamp

        premium_icon Have your say on Maryborough Showgrounds revamp

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council wants to hear your opinion on the future of the...