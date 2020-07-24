Business breakfast: Council’s budget explained

Council budget – Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour after the council budget meeting. Photo: Cody Fox

Council budget – Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour after the council budget meeting. Photo: Cody Fox

THE next Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce meeting will give businesses the chance to hear about the council's budget.

It will also give those gathered a chance to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies.

Representatives from the Fraser Coast Regional Council will do a presentation of this year's budget.

The council adopted the budget at a special meeting last month.

The $359 million budget was an "unprecedented council budget for unprecedented times" according to a statement from the council.

The centrepiece was a $100 COVID-19 rates rebate, while the council also extended waiving fees, and extending licences and permits, to support local businesses.

The meeting will be held on July 29 at the Beach House Hotel.

It will start at 6.30am and tickets will cost $20 for chamber members or members of another Fraser Coast chamber.

Tickets for non members will cost $40.