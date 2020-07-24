Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council budget – Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour after the council budget meeting. Photo: Cody Fox
Council budget – Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour after the council budget meeting. Photo: Cody Fox
Business

Business breakfast: Council’s budget explained

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce meeting will give businesses the chance to hear about the council's budget.

It will also give those gathered a chance to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies.

Representatives from the Fraser Coast Regional Council will do a presentation of this year's budget.

The council adopted the budget at a special meeting last month.

The $359 million budget was an "unprecedented council budget for unprecedented times" according to a statement from the council.

The centrepiece was a $100 COVID-19 rates rebate, while the council also extended waiving fees, and extending licences and permits, to support local businesses.

The meeting will be held on July 29 at the Beach House Hotel.

It will start at 6.30am and tickets will cost $20 for chamber members or members of another Fraser Coast chamber.

Tickets for non members will cost $40.

More Stories

chamber of commerce fcbusiness fccouncil hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with armed robbery allegedly posted loot online

        premium_icon Man charged with armed robbery allegedly posted loot online

        Crime One of the men shared photos, allegedly showing the pair with stolen goods

        What world cup hosting rights mean for Coast comp

        premium_icon What world cup hosting rights mean for Coast comp

        Sport Joeys chief hopes world cup win will inspire women to jump in here

        Chance to dance with best in ballet

        premium_icon Chance to dance with best in ballet

        Art & Theatre How to be part of Queensland Ballet tour of Coast

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News More lockdowns likely as state battled COVID-19