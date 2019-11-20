Business celebrates 40 years thriving in Maryborough

The Foundry in a Box kids activity provided a fun and interactive way to learn about the foundry mold process.

ONE of Maryborough’s biggest employers has celebrated 40 years in the Heritage City.

CQMS Razer welcomed families, customers and the region’s business community to celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open day at their foundry facilities in Maryborough, o n Friday.

The business delivers engineering, manufacturing, and digital services to the mining industry.

CQMS Razer has grown to have more than 270 staff across seven global locations working with mining operations across the world.

The CQMS Razer Maryborough Foundry has played an important part in the company’s growth and for the Fraser Coast region, delivering a range of products and services, including large cast ferrous steel solutions, heavy fabrication, and repair work servicing government, manufacturing, mining, sugar, and power generation industries.

CQMS Razer CEO John Barbagallo said the Maryborough Foundry open day was an opportunity to say thank you to clients, the Fraser Coast business community, local government, staff and their families for their ongoing support.

“CQMS Razer has been part of the Central Queensland community for more than 40 years and plays an important role in the Maryborough foundry’s rich 150-year history,” Mr Barbagallo said.

“Our Maryborough Foundry continues to be a centre of manufacturing excellence with more than 255 dragline buckets produced here and over 300 cast lips over its lifetime, the majority to repeat customers across Australia and the Americas.”

