Business chief’s hopes for future of Bunnings building

HERVEY Bay Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook says a proposed move by Bunnings presents both positive opportunities and challenges.

The hardware giant wants to move its Bay business from Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba to the vacant lot behind which borders Main and McLiver Streets.

Bunnings currently runs a separate Trade centre due to limited space at the site and the move would mean a one-stop shop.

It would also leave one of the biggest commercial sites in the area vacant.

Ms Holebrook said a bigger Bunnings would be 'fantastic' and hoped a major retailer which could compliment it such as Ikea or Costco would be interested in taking over the old space.

Hervey Bay Bunnings.

She said attracting a big-name retailer could make Hervey Bay comparable to North Lakes and benefit the local economy.

Other possibilities she mentioned were another supermarket or indoor recreation area.

If small businesses were to occupy the old site however, Ms Holebrook believes it would need to be divided into three to 10 tenancy areas to be successful.

While she was optimistic about the development, she was concerned about smaller businesses at the large site becoming a 'white elephant' and said owners would need to think outside the box if they wanted their venture to be lucrative.