Business extends sponsorship to keep boaties safe

IT'S a service vital to keeping those on the water safe - and it's just been given a significant boost.

This week Hyne Timber's CEO Jon Kleinschmidt confirmed the company's continued support for Marine Rescue Hervey Bay with the ongoing sponsorship of the vessel, Hyne Timber Rescue.



Three years on from becoming a major sponsoring partner, this week the business signed of a further three year sponsorship agreement.



Marine Rescue Hervey Bay provides a search and rescue service in addition to medical evacuations, supporting the region's emergency services.



On average, they undertake between 30 and 40 per cent of medivacs from Fraser Island for a fraction of the cost of using a helicopter.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay also provide a breakdown service for the many boaties on the water before they find themselves in more serious trouble.

The organisation's government funding allocation covers less than 15 per cent of their operating costs meaning they rely on community donations, corporate sponsorships, memberships and income received from non-member boat breakdown call-outs.



Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Commodore John Smith said he was thankful for the support.



"Having Hyne Timber's support means we can continue to operate Hyne Timber Rescue, providing search and rescue operations, medivacs and breakdown support," he said.



"Many people think Marine Rescue is here to support our members only, and while this is an important part of our service, we offer much more to the broader community during times of need.



"Our volunteers, who are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, do a great job, giving up their time to assist others.



"Having this recognised by large companies in the area is great support and provides us with improved operating security and advanced services to the community."



